Kim Jong-un visits N. Korean embassy

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the country's embassy in Hanoi on Tuesday afternoon, hours after arriving here for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.





(Yonhap)

Kim left his hotel by his bulletproof Mercedes-Benz limousine at around 5:03 p.m., escorted by a massive police motorcycle convoy, and arrived at the embassy just a few minutes later.As the car stopped in front of the main gate, he was seen disembarking and walking into the compound about 1 kilometer away from his Melia hotel. He was surrounded by a team of bodyguards dressed in black suits.Kim reached the Vietnamese capital earlier in the day, wrapping up a nearly 70-hour train and road journey from Pyongyang.Kim was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong, a senior workers' party official, in the embassy visit.A diplomatic source here said Kim is not going to have any other official engagements on Tuesday, as he is scheduled to start a two-day summit with Trump the following day. (Yonhap)