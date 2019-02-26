Go to Mobile Version

Kim Jong-un may visit N. Korean embassy: source

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 26, 2019 - 17:32
  • Updated : Feb 26, 2019 - 17:46

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit the country's embassy in Hanoi on Tuesday afternoon, multiple diplomatic sources here said.

Local police have become suddenly busy in controlling traffic near the embassy, a source said.


(Yonhap)

Kim arrived in the Vietnamese capital earlier in the day, wrapping up a nearly 70-hour train and road journey from Pyongyang.

"There's a possibility that he will visit the North Korean Embassy at around 5 p.m.," another source said.

He may also meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong later in the day, as his summit schedule with US President Donald Trump is to begin on Wednesday.

He may also tour the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during his stay here, which is expected to last through the weekend. There has been no sign yet of preparations for his mausoleum tour.

Half a century ago, Kim's late grandfather, Kim Il-sung, paid a visit here and met with the former Vietnamese leader. The young Kim is apparently trying to emulate his grandfather, who founded the communist nation. (Yonhap)

 

 



