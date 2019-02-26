Posco to invest W1tr in green facilities

BUSINESS

Posco

Korean steelmaker Posco plans to invest 1.07 trillion won ($956 million) in building environment-friendly facilities by 2021, with the aim of cutting air pollutants by 35 percent by 2022, in line with the government’s efforts to cut emissions of carbon dioxide.“We will close six aging units out of a total of 21 generating units by 2021 and invest 350 billion won to build new facilities with the latest technologies. The construction of new plants will start in December after undergoing environment impact evaluations,” said an official of Posco.As for the remaining 15 generating units, Posco will additionally build selective catalytic reduction systems that will significantly reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide, with an investment of 330 billion won, according to the firm.The selective catalytic reduction systems convert nitrogen oxide, generated during the combustion process, into unharmful nitrogen or oxygen before being emitted into the air.Posco also plans to set aside 300 billion won to install 10 indoor storage facilities by 2020 to prevent dust from being released into the air.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)