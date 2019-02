NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Hanoi by car Tuesday on the eve of his summit with US President Donald Trump.



It took about two hours for him to reach the five-star Melia hotel in the Vietnamese capital from a train station in the border down of Dong Dang. Earlier in the day, he wrapped up a 66-hour train trip from Pyongyang across China.







He is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday and Thursday. (Yonhap)