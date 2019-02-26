Actor Lee Jong-suk to enlist in Army next month

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Lee Jong-suk will be temporarily away from his fans from next month to complete his mandatory military duty as a public service worker, his management agency said Tuesday.



"Lee will begin his alternative military service as a public service worker on March 8," A-Man Project said in a release.







(A-man Project)

Able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for about two years.The 30-year-old actor was judged not fit for active duty because of a knee injury he sustained in a car accident when he attended middle school. It will be decided later when he will receive up to eight weeks of basic military training, according to the agency.Debuting in 2010 with the drama "Princess Prosecutor," Lee has quickly established his position as a "hallyu star" by starring in many hit dramas and films.Hallyu refers to the Asiawide popularity of Korean pop culture.He currently plays a main role in tvN's weekend TV series "Romance is a Bonus Book" with actress Lee Na-young. (Yonhap)