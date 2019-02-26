N. Korean leader's train reaches Chinese border town of Pingxiang

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train passed the Chinese border town of Pingxiang on Tuesday just before it is set to enter Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump later this week, a source said.



Kim's train arrived at Pingxiang station at around 7:15 a.m. after passing through the central town of Nanning at around 3 a.m., according to the source.







The train is expected to continue to travel south to Dong Dang, the Vietnamese border town, from which he is likely to travel by car to Hanoi.The train, which departed Pyongyang on Saturday afternoon, has run through the central region of China along what is seen as the shortest distance to the Vietnamese capital.Kim is scheduled to hold his second summit with Trump on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and corresponding measures that Pyongyang has demanded, such as easing sanctions and improving bilateral relations with Washington. (Yonhap)