Asiana wins rights to fly to Mongolia; Jeju, Eastar win routes to Singapore

BUSINESS

(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airline Inc. secured the right to fly additional routes on the highly sought after South Korea-Mongolia route, while Jeju Air Co. and Eastar Jet Co. were allocated flights to Singapore, the government said Monday.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the decision was made by its airline traffic review committee, which distributed slots secured by Seoul in the past year to local carriers.The Mongolian route was contested by all carriers, with Asiana, the country's No. 2 full-service carrier, saying the allocation will enhance customer choice and better meet the national interest. "Asiana will make all necessary preparations to get ready to offer flight services," an executive said for the company said.The route was previously dominated by Korean Air Lines Co., the country's largest flag carrier.The additional passenger services from Incheon International Airport to Ulan Bator comprise three weekly flights, with one flight from the port city of Busan to the Mongolian capital going to Air Busan Co.The ministry said the coveted route linking Busan with Singapore has been assigned to Jeju and Eastar, each securing the right to operate seven weekly flights.On the route to Manila, Korean Air, which already operated services on it, has been given extra seats.The ministry said Korean Air and Asiana were given additional flight slots for the route to Uzbekistan."If companies are able to make the necessary arrangements, they should be able to commence flight services around March 31, ahead of the peak summer travel season," the ministry said.It added that efforts are being made to secure more slots to countries like China going forward. (Yonhap)