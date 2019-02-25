Trump to stay two nights in Hanoi: Vietnam

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump plans to make a three-day trip to Vietnam this week for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and meetings with top Vietnamese leaders, the Vietnamese government announced Monday.







(Yonhap)

Trump is scheduled to land at Noi Bai International Airport at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday (local time), the eve of his talks with Kim.The following day, he plans to have back-to-back meetings with General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc starting at 11 a.m., it added.The schedule suggests that Trump will begin negotiations with Kim in the afternoon, with the North Korean leader expected to reach Vietnam by train Tuesday morning.Trump is to leave Vietnam on Thursday. (Yonhap)