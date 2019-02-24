Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Price of eating out increases 8% on-year

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 24, 2019 - 17:52
  • Updated : Feb 24, 2019 - 17:52





The price of popular dishes rose about 8 percent over a one-year period, the Korea Consumer Agency said.

Posted on the agency's price information site, the list of eight dishes measured between January of last and this year showed price increases for seven.

“Gimbap,” a rice roll with vegetables, cost an average 2,369 won ($2.11), up 8.1 percent from a year ago. A bowl of “naengmyeon,” cold buckwheat noodles, was priced at an average of 8,846 won, up 8 percent, while bibimbap, rice mixed with vegetables, was sold at 8,731 won on average, a gain of 7.6 percent.







