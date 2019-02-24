Commemorating Korea’s independence movement with Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ symphony

|A poster for Friday’s performance (SPO)
The program is in honor of those who dedicated themselves to the March 1 Independence Movement of 1919, which saw nationwide protest in Korea against Japan’s colonial rule. The symphony is a dramatic piece celebrating the memory of a great man.
A blackout session will take place during the second movement of the symphony, named the funeral march.
Before the performance, National Museum of Korean Contemporary History President Joo Jin-oh will give a lecture about the March 1 Movement and the founding of the former Korean Provisional Government.
In addition, pianist-professor Cho Eun-ah of Kyunghee University will tell the audience stories behind “Eroica” and explain its musical aspects.
Friday’s concert also marks associate conductor Wilson Ng’s debut performance at the SPO. He was appointed to the position in January.
“It is an honor for me to debut through a performance that commemorates important historical events,” Ng said.
The performance will be held at the Sejong S Theater, a black box theater that allows flexible modification of the stage and seating.
The 80-minute performance is free and tickets can be reserved via the Sejong Arts Center’s website at www.sejongpac.or.kr from Monday 10 a.m. For more inquires, call the center at (02) 399-1000.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)