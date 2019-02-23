Ex-CIA official lays out road map for N. Korea's complete denuclearization

NATIONAL

A former U.S.intelligence official with vast experience dealing with North Korea on Friday presented a road map for achieving the U.S. goal of final, fully verified denuclearization of the North.





(Yonhap)

Andrew Kim, who retired in December as head of the Central Intelligence Agency's Korea Mission Center, said Washington's vision for FFVD starts with the continued suspension of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.The next step, he told a lecture at Stanford University, was the inspection of North Korea's nuclear and missile facilities by international experts."Pyongyang is to declare facilities," he continued. "North is to completely dismantle and remove nuclear weapons delivery system facilities and associated materials from Korean Peninsula with an agreed timeline. North is to provide comprehensive declaration of its nuclear, ballistic missile, chemical and biological program."Kim's speech came days before U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are to meet in Hanoi, Vietnam, to flesh out an agreement they reached in June to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.In return, Trump promised security guarantees from the U.S. and committed to build new relations between the countries, as well as lasting peace on the peninsula."At the end they need to rejoin NPT for verification and confirmation as part of the process," the former CIA official said, referring to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Pyongyang withdrew from in 2003.North Korea, for its part, seeks the removal of all United Nations sanctions on the regime, according to Kim, who was a key member of the U.S. team handling preparations for the first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore in June.It also wants the resumption of inter-Korean projects, such as the industrial complex in North Korea's Kaesong and tours to its scenic Mount Kumgang, he said.North Korea is also after a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War."North wants to be recognized as a nuclear state," the former spy elaborated. "North wants to improve relationship with U.S.toward establishing diplomatic relationship at the end. North Korea wants to place long-lasting peace mechanism ... that assures continued Kim family rule." (Yonhap)