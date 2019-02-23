N. Korean, U.S. envoys continue talks on summit agenda

NATIONAL

Senior North Korean and U.S. envoys held another meeting in Hanoi on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the second summit between Pyongyang and Washington slated for next week.



(Yonhap)

Kim Hyok-chol, Pyongyang's special representative for the United States, met his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun, Washington's envoy for North Korea, for the third straight day on Saturday in Hanoi.The second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump is slated for Feb. 27-28 in the Vietnamese capital.Envoys from Washington and Pyongyang held a meeting that lasted for around an hour at Hotel du Parc in downtown Hanoi, where Biegun is staying.Kim Song-hye, director of the United Front Department's tactical office, and Choe Kang-il, acting director-general for the foreign ministry's North American affairs, accompanied Kim Hyok-chol.The envoys also held lengthy meetings Thursday and Friday at Hotel du Parc as well. (Yonhap)