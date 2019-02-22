Inter-Korean forestry cooperation could make progress 'faster': PM

NATIONAL

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Friday that inter-Korean cooperation in the forestry sector could make progress faster than any other joint economic project.



He made the remarks while visiting a farming association corporation in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province.



"As North Korea needs to produce food and reforest its territory at the same time, the fruit trees that we have improved could play a useful role," Lee said.





Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon looks around a food processing factory in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, on Feb. 22, 2019. (Yonhap)

"Compared to other envisioned joint projects, forestry cooperation between the two Koreas could gather steam swiftly, though the easing of sanctions against the North should come first," he added.The two Koreas have discussed ways to boost forestry cooperation, such as combating tree diseases and modernizing nurseries in the communist North, among other things, since October last year when they agreed to make such joint efforts. (Yonhap)