NCSoft developing voice command function for mobile games

The company’s artificial intelligence center is currently developing hands-free voice command technology, a master server to unite all 160 servers of “LineageM,” and an “unconnected play” function that will allow game characters to remain active and keep developing even when players are offline.
|Media event for “LineageM” took place in Seoul on Friday. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
|Shim Seung-bo, NCSoft’s president of publishing, answers questions at the media event for “LineageM” in Seoul on Friday. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
“We are often put in situations where our hands aren’t free to play games,” said Shim Seung-bo, NCSoft’s president of publishing. “We found the answer in voice.”
Once the new technology is in place, players will be able to give spoken commands to make game characters attack, move around, heal from injuries and more. After initially rolling these features out for “LineageM,” the company will make them available in future games.
Meanwhile, on March 6 the third edition of “LineageM,” titled “Eclipse,” is slated for launch along with a new server called Kerenis. The game will feature a new character called the Dark Knight as well. Also on the way March 6 are a system overhaul for “Einhasad’s Blessing,” a new “Battle Royale” map called “Collapsing Island” and a pet-rearing feature.
