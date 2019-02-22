‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ from NT Live to screen at National Theater of Korea

The National Theater of Korea’s upcoming screenings of the two theater masterpieces are imports from National Theatre Live, the Royal National Theater’s program launched in 2009 to broadcast live performances of British theater works and cinema around the world.
The National Theater of Korea, since March in 2014, has been introducing works from the London-based theater’s new platform.
|A scene from Benedict Andrews’ production of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (Johan Persson)
|A still from James Macdonald’s reinterpretation of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee (Johan Persson)
The Pulitzer-prize winning “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” tells the story of a dysfunctional wealthy Southernern family, exposing the lies that govern relationships in the family.
Benedict Andrews’ version of Tennessee Williams’ 20th century masterpiece was first introduced at the Apollo Theater in London in 2017. The 180-minute play starred Sienna Miller, Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winning play. The play about troubled marriage of a middle-aged couple was first staged on Broadway in 1962.
James Macdonald production of the Albee’s play premiered in 2017 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. It starred Olivier Award-winning actress Imelda Staunton.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)