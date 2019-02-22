Samsung develops RF chipsets for 5G base stations

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics announced Friday that it has completed chipset development for fifth-generation network base stations.The core components of the 5G chipsets are mmWave radio frequency integrated circuits and digital/analog front-end ASICs, supporting 28-gigahertz and 39-gigahertz bands.Samsung’s new RFICs and DAFE ASICs enable a reduction in size, weight and power consumption of about 25 percent for the 5G base stations when compared with previous iterations.The new chipsets will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019, which kicks off Tuesday in Barcelona.Samsung has so far provided over 36,000 5G base stations, mainly in South Korea and the United States.5G base stations using these new chipsets are more efficient in terms of operation and rollout.“At the forefront of ushering in the wave of the fourth industrial revolution, Samsung will continue to accelerate 5G commercialization, ultimately impacting all industries and our everyday lives by offering ultra-low latency, ultra-high speed and massive connectivity,” said Cheun Kyung-whoon, executive vice president and head of the network division at Samsung.Samsung will start mass-producing the chips in the second quarter for shipments to Korea and the US.The company will also develop chipsets for 24 GHz and 47 GHz bands destined for markets in the US and Europe, it said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)