Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Seoul's top nuclear envoy due in Hanoi for summit-related consultations

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 22, 2019 - 13:19
  • Updated : Feb 22, 2019 - 13:19
South Korea's chief nuclear envoy headed to Hanoi on Friday for consultations on next week's summit between North Korea and the United States.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, plans to meet with Stephen Biegun, Washington's envoy for Pyongyang, there to discuss a negotiation strategy, a government source said.


Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

Biegun is leading the working-level bargaining with North Korea on the agenda items of the two-day talks between leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump to start on Wednesday.

Biegun had an hourslong meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, at a Hanoi hotel on Thursday. Biegun and Kim are expected to have more discussions on a joint statement to summarize summit results. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114