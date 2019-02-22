Seoul's top nuclear envoy due in Hanoi for summit-related consultations

NATIONAL

Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy headed to Hanoi on Friday for consultations on next week's summit between North Korea and the United States.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, plans to meet with Stephen Biegun, Washington's envoy for Pyongyang, there to discuss a negotiation strategy, a government source said.Biegun is leading the working-level bargaining with North Korea on the agenda items of the two-day talks between leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump to start on Wednesday.Biegun had an hourslong meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, at a Hanoi hotel on Thursday. Biegun and Kim are expected to have more discussions on a joint statement to summarize summit results. (Yonhap)