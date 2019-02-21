[Photo News] Tada to launch premium cab service, invites taxi drivers to join

Socar CEO Lee Jae-woong (Yonhap)

Socar CEO Lee Jae-woong introduces the launch of a premium cab service version of Tada set for April, at a press conference in Seoul on Friday.Based on the rapid growth of the rental van-hailing service since last year, Lee said Tada Premium will invite taxi drivers and companies to join them in providing the premium cab service, starting with 100 vehicles for Seoul, to be expanded to 1,000 nationwide by the year’s end.Tada, which operates within the legal realm that permits a business in matching drivers as long as the vehicle has 11 or more seats, has been criticized by taxi associations for abusing a legal loophole. VCNC, the operator of Tada and SoCar’s subsidiary, has responded by warning a countersuit for obstructing their business certified by the Transport Ministry and city government.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)