Video shows Korean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress assaulting husband

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A video clip showing a woman who appears to be Cho Hyun-ah, formerly Korean Air vice president, shouting at her husband, and photos showing his injuries were revealed late Wednesday.In the video, the woman shouts “Die! Die!” at her husband, surnamed Park, who filed for divorce last year citing physical and verbal abuse against him and their twin sons.Photos released along with the video show injuries to the man’s neck -- apparently strangle marks.The photos and video footage, which aired on KBS, were submitted to the court as evidence by Park, who filed a complaint against her for assault and other charges Tuesday.Cho, who earned global infamy for the “nut rage” incident, has denied the allegations.Cho said Park is making false accusations to gain the upper hand in their divorce proceedings. She also accused Park of destroying their marriage with his negligence of their children and addiction to drugs and alcohol.According to Park’s complaint, Cho choked Park and threw a tablet PC at him. She also threw silverware at her children because they ate slowly, and verbally abused them when they did not go to bed on time.Park, a plastic surgeon, claims Cho committed violence more often after the 2014 nut rage incident in which she forced the cabin crew chief off a Korean Air plane because she was upset with how her macadamia nuts were served.She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of obstructing aviation safety.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)