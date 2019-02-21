[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT





(Korea)Opened Feb.13DramaDirected by Lee HanSun-ho (Jung Woo-sung) is a former human-rights lawyer who has given up on his dream of helping the little guys, in exchange for fatter paychecks. He takes on the case of an alleged murder of an old man, in which the only piece of evidence is testimony by autistic 15-year-old Ji-woo (Kim Hyang-gi), who witnessed the entire incident across the street from her window.(Korea)Opened Jan. 23ComedyDirected by Lee Byeong-heonA team of narcotics detectives goes undercover at a fried chicken joint to stake out an organized crime gang. When they learn the restaurant is going out of business, they decide to acquire the place and run it themselves. Things take an unexpected turn when their chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown joint into the hottest eatery in town.(US)Opened Feb. 5Action, Adventure, RomanceDirected by Robert RodriguezAlita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes somewhere in this abandoned cyborg is a young woman with an extraordinary past. Ido tries to shield her from her history while her new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories.(US)Opened Feb.14Comedy, HorrorDirected by Christopher LandonTree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) discovers that dying over and over is surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. She is accidentally transported to another dimension, where she must relive a different version of the same day repeatedly as she tries to return home, though a new killer is on the loose.