Gov't mulls temporary holiday for historic centennial

South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday it's considering designating April 11 as a temporary national holiday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of a provisional government during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.



A group of independence fighters established a de facto government-in-exile in Shanghai, China, on that date in 1919.





A presidential panel to push for a related memorial made the proposal in a bid to publicize the historic significance of the provisional government and to commemorate the occasion "along with the people," according to a Cheong Wa Dae spokesman.The offer is under review as it's necessary for the government to collect public opinions, he added.This year, Korean people also mark the centennial of the March 1st Movement against Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45. (Yonhap)