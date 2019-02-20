Chong Kun Dang releases five new melting threads for facelift

BUSINESS

(Chong Kun Dang)

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical on Tuesday introduced five new melting threads for facelifts.The new “Silkroad” products are made with polydioxanone that dissolves in body six months after operation, the company explained.Each of the five threads is intended for applications in different surgeries. Silkroad Mono is for various parts of the face; Silkroad Coil and Double-coil are for stimulation and regrowth of skin; Silkroad Nose is specially for nose surgeries; and Silkroade Cone enhances lifting effects with its arrowhead shape.Chong Kun Dang said that when the threads melt, they boost collagen production in skin, enhancing skin elasticity and rendering long-lasting facelift effects.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)