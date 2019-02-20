NK leader could visit China next month after summit with Trump: source

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit China next month after his second summit with US President Donald Trump, a source said Wednesday.



A week after the first summit with Trump, in June last year, Kim visited Beijing to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the results of the talks with Trump in Singapore. Kim also visited China in May before the first summit.



The same pattern could repeat this time, the source said. Kim visited Beijing last month and could travel to the neighboring ally again following his second meeting with Trump in Vietnam's Hanoi from Feb. 27-28, the source said.







(Yonhap)

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Pyongyang.