Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] James tops NBA rich list: Forbes

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 19, 2019 - 18:09
  • Updated : Feb 19, 2019 - 18:09





LeBron James remains the top-earning player in the NBA while an increasing number of stars have boosted their income through off-field activities, according to Forbes.

Forbes said that Los Angeles Lakers star James was the highest-paid player in basketball for a fifth straight year, pocketing an estimated $88.7 million in 2018-19.

Around $35.7 million of James's earnings came from salary and bonuses, while $53 million was generated through endorsements.

Golden State Warriors ace Stephen Curry ranked second on the earnings list with $79.5 million. Curry’s Golden State teammate Kevin Durant was third with $65 million. 







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114