Infiniti unveils all-new QX50 premium crossover

The five-passenger QX50 compact crossover by Japanese automaker Nissan’s luxury car brand Infiniti hits the South Korean market Wednesday with a redesigned interior and exterior.
The 2019 model features the 2.0L VC turbo engine with technology developed for the first time in the world’s combustion engine history, according to the company.
|(Infiniti)
The technology is based on a multilink system that automatically controls the range of the engine’s piston for optimized power and fuel efficiency, it said.
Under the concept of “powerful elegance,” the all-new QX50 has used leather and suede for its five passenger seats, which each feature an ergonomic design jointly developed by the NASA Research center and Keio University.
The all-new QX50 also has a front-wheel-drive platform to offer more cargo and passenger legroom. The sliding and reclining rear seat allows up to 1,772 liters of cargo space.
The model comes in nine colors and three trims: Essential, Sensory AWD and Autograph AWD. Its price starts from 51.9 million won ($46,032) including VAT.
