LG Innotek starts mass production of 3D sensor module for G8 ThinQ

BUSINESS

ToF module (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Tuesday it will start mass-producing 3D sensing modules for smartphones, including LG Electronics’ upcoming G8 ThinQ phones.The electronics parts supplier of LG Group is rolling out the time-of-flight module, known as ToF. LG Electronics had previously announced that it had adopted the ToF sensor made by Germany’s Infineon Technologies for its new flagship phone G8 ThinQ.The ToF sensor supplied by the German firm and assembled into a module by LG Innotek will be installed on the front face of the G8 smartphone, which will enable recognizing objects in 3D and quickens the response time in face ID verification and other biometric solutions.“As a wider range of smartphones are adopting 3D sensors for more accurate recognition of not only objects but also biometric information, demand for the module is expected to rise, especially from China and Taiwan,” said an LG Innotek official.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)