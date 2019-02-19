Heavy snow and rain to continue throughout the day

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Heavy snow covering the nation is expected to continue into the afternoon Tuesday, with some regions seeing rain.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast snow in most parts of the nation, as a low pressure system is developing along the southern coast of the peninsula.As of 9 a.m., heavy snow advisories had been issued for all or parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, the North and South Chungcheong provinces and North Gyeongsang Province. The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that 1.3 centimeters of snow had fallen in Seoul, 1.9 cm in Incheon, 1.4 cm in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, 3 cm in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, and 4.8 cm in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province.Despite the heavy snow, roads are mostly clear in Seoul due to ongoing snow removal.The snow is expected to abate sometime in the afternoon. Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province areas will see up to 7 cm of snowfall, whereas Gangwon Province and southern Gyeonggi Province will see more than 10 cm of snow.Jeju Island and the southern coastal areas will not see snow, but will get 10 to 40 millimeters of rain throughout the day.The KMA announced that the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, also known as Jeongwol Daeboreum, will be partially visible through the clouds later. Koreans traditionally celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum by wishing on the full moon for a good harvest and health throughout the year.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)