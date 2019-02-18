US, N. Korea seriously mull exchange of liaison officers: CNN

NATIONAL

The United States and North Korea are considering seriously an exchange of liaison officers, CNN reported Monday, as the leaders of the two nations prepare for a second summit next week in Vietnam.



The first step forward in establishing new US-North Korea ties could be the exchange of officers, the U.S. broadcaster said, citing two high-level diplomatic sources.



If things go well, the U.S. could send several liaison officers to set up an office in North Korea, led by a senior foreign affairs officer who can speak Korean, CNN reported.



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to hold their second summit on Feb. 27 and 28 in Hanoi, following their historic first meeting in Singapore last June.



They are expected to focus on fleshing out North Korea's denuclearization and the US' corresponding measures.



Washington and Pyongyang plan to hold pre-summit talks this week in a third Asian country.



CNN said that after the 1994 Agreed Framework, the two nations held extensive talks over exchanging liaison offices staffed initially with up to seven officers in each.



But a year later, the North canceled the plan after tensions flared up over the shooting down of a U.S. helicopter that crossed the Demilitarized Zone into North Korea. (Yonhap)