Kwon Young-soo to be appointed as LG Electronics executive

Kwon Young-soo, chief operating officer of LG Corp., will be appointed an executive director of the board of LG Electronics at a shareholders meeting next month, the electronics company said Monday.
Kwon is a close aide to LG Corp. Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.
Koo Bon-joon, Chairman Koo’s uncle, will not be reappointed as a board member, and the industry views his departure to make room for younger successors as part of the LG family tradition.
LG Electronics will hold its shareholders meeting March 15.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)