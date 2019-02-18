Gangnam club employee detained on drug charges

NATIONAL

An employee at a nightclub affiliated with a famous K-pop singer has been detained in connection with suspected using and trafficking of drugs, police said Monday.



A Seoul court approved the warrant Sunday to hold the suspect, whose identity is withheld, under custody, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.



The police have also taken measures to temporarily impose a travel suspension on a Chinese woman, who's accused of dealing the banned substances at the club. The club has been shut down since the probe began.







Burning Sun (Yonhap)

Police have been investigating suspicion that Burning Sun, a club located in the posh Gangnam district, is involved in drug deals. The allegations have come under media spotlight since Seungri, a member of the boy band BIGBANG, worked as its public relations director. He has apologized over the scandal."We haven't ruled out the possibility (of Seungri being questioned). If it's necessary, (he) could face an investigation," a police officer said.Some media reports have alleged that the woman, called by her nickname Anna, has been selling and administering drugs to VIP clients.Police have questioned her over the allegations, including the accusations she has raised herself against a man for assaulting her.Police plan to further question the suspect in custody and the Chinese woman again in the near future. (Yonhap)