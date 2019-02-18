BTS attracts 380,000 spectators on Japanese leg of world tour

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS drew some 380,000 spectators on the Japanese leg of the world concert tour "Love Yourself," which hit four major Japanese cities, the band's management agency said Monday.



BTS wrapped up the "Love Yourself ~Japan Edition~" with the final stop at Fukuoka's Yahuoku! Dome held from Feb. 16-17, according to Big Hit Entertainment.







(BTS Official Twitter)

It was the final stop of BTS' tour of four Japanese cities, which kicked off at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 13 for a two-day run.Following Tokyo, the septet moved on to Osaka and Nagoya.A total of 380,000 fans attended the Japanese concerts, according to Big Hit.BTS performed some 30 songs during their final Japanese concert at Fukuoka, some of which, including "IDOL," "I NEED U," "RUN," "DNA" and "FAKE LOVE," were presented in the Japanese language.Japanese fans erupted in applause, singing along with the medley of BTS hit songs in unison, Big Hit said.BTS addressed the fans, saying "We thank you for making us excited and happy up to the very last concert. We are here thanks to you. Fans are the reason we can come on stage."Following the Japanese leg, BTS will move on to Hong Kong for performances set for March 20-21 and 23-24 at the global city's Asia World Expo Arena. The following stop is Thailand, where BTS is to perform at the Rajamangala National Stadium from April 6-7.Tickets for the two stops were sold out far ahead of the performance dates. (Yonhap)