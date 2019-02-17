N. Korea says Pyongyang-Washington ties primed for breakthrough

NATIONAL

A North Korean propaganda website claimed Sunday that Pyongyang-Washington ties could experience "a major breakthrough," with the second summit between the two countries fast approaching.





(Yonhap)

Meari touched upon progress that the two Koreas have made over the past year or so and added, "There's no reason North Korea-US relations can't have a major breakthrough, as we have seen in inter-Korean relations."The site also said North Korea has not built or tested nuclear weapons of late, nor does it plan to use or spread these weapons, adding that it's not a temporary measure."It's a strategic decision on our part to build a permanent and stable peace regime and to honor an important responsibility we have before the international community," the propaganda site said. "It also reflects our strong determination to realize the objective of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."The site added that the North is determined to implement the agreement it reached with the United States at their first summit last June and tossed the ball into the American court."It's widely accepted in the international community that it's time for the US to respond," Meari said. "The US should consider the current situation a precious opportunity."The second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump will take place in Hanoi from Feb. 27 to 28.

(Yonhap)