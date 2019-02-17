JTBC chief endures 19 hours of police questioning

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

JTBC chief Sohn Suk-hee was questioned at length about alleged physical assault and breach of duty over the weekend.Sohn’s questioning at Seoul Mapo Police Station started at around 7:40 a.m., Saturday and ended at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.Police interrogated Sohn based on accusations of bribery and physically assaulting a freelance journalist, identified by the surname Kim, who was reporting on a car accident in which Sohn was involved some years ago. According to Kim, Sohn offered him a job at JTBC in exchange for not reporting about the car accident. When Kim declined the offer, Sohn allegedly punched Kim in the face.Exiting the police station, Sohn said the truth would be revealed soon, adding that he had submitted evidence to the police.A crowd of some 10 conservative demonstrators gathered in front of the Mapo Police Station on Sunday and blocked Sohn’s car as he was leaving the station, chanting “Sohn Suk-hee, go to jail.”Police are planning to summon Kim for an investigation.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)