Shaman on trial for sexual assault

NATIONAL

A 38-year old shaman is standing trial for a string of charges involving sexual and nonsexual violence against a customer, and is under investigation for similar actions against two others, it was revealed Friday.According to Seoul police, the suspect is on trial on a number of charges including rape, aggravated bodily injury and imitative rape.Under the Criminal Act, aggravated bodily injury refers to injuries caused to a victim under threat of collective force, or with the threat of a weapon. Imitative rape includes penetrative rape with an object or nonreproductive body part using violence or intimidation.The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of raping a customer on Nov. 8, 2018 at the victim’s home. According to reports, he had entered her home to place a talisman.The suspect allegedly then took the victim to his home, where he held her against her will. The victim escaped after the shaman fell asleep, and he was later arrested at his home.The suspect is said to have admitted to some of the charges, but claimed he does not have clear recollection of his actions due to being under the influence of alcohol.After the case was transferred to the prosecution, two additional complaints accusing the suspect of similar crimes were filed with police.Police are investigating the two other complaints, and plan to refer the cases to the prosecution.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)