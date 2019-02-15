Park Bom returns to K-pop stage in March

According to a report from the Star News on Friday, Park will release her new song in March, and is working on a new album.
|(Park Bom`s Instagram)
Park’s upcoming release would be her first in eight years, following her digital single “Don’t Cry” released in April 2011. She debuted as a solo artist with the hit solo album “You and I” in 2009.
Park Bom left YG Entertainment after 2NE1 disbanded in 2016. She has since joined the newly established agency D-Nation, and her fans have been hotly anticipating her return since.
Upon news of her comeback, chief producer of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk cheered on Park, uploading a post to his Instagram account saying, “Park Bom’s New Release. Although she is no longer with YG, I really wish her all the success with her new release.”
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)