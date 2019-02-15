Go to Mobile Version

Handwriting style released in homage to late Cardinal Stephen Kim

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Feb 15, 2019 - 14:01
  • Updated : Feb 15, 2019 - 14:01
In memory of the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, publisher Catholic Book has released a handwriting style modeled after his penmanship.

Based on the handwritten scripts of the cardinal who passed away a decade ago on Feb. 16, 2009, the publisher re-created his handwritten font, also minding the texture of his pen. 

A new handwritten font is modeled after the style of the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan. (Catholic Book

The late cardinal still stands as an emblematic figure in the Catholic scene in Korea, as he was heavily influenced by the idea of the social participation of the church. Insistent that the church serve the public and society, he actively supported the democratization movement here in the 1970s and ’80s.

“A handwriting style can show the person’s life and thoughts. This handwriting style will connect us to the late cardinal, whom we cannot meet now, allowing us to rethink about his life and thoughts,” the publisher said.

The handwriting style will be used within the Catholic Church as needed. On Feb. 22, the publisher will hold a dedication ceremony for the calligraphy at its office in central Seoul.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


