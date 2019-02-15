US 7th fleet's command ship visits Busan

NATIONAL

The command ship of the US Navy's 7th Fleet visited the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday to enhance exchanges and friendly ties between the allies' naval forces, South Korea's Navy said.



Following months of maintenance work, the 19,609-ton USS Blue Ridge, based in Yokosuka, Japan, is on a regional tour and expected to stay in Korea until early next week, according to an informed source.







(Yonhap)

A South Korean military official said that the ship's crewmembers may meet South Korean troops and participate in a community volunteer service program and other events aimed at deepening ties between the allied forces.Commissioned in 1970, the Blue Ridge is the US Navy's oldest operational ship and is responsible for patrolling and fostering relationships within the Indo-Asia Pacific region, according to the US Navy. (Yonhap)