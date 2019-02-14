JTBC reveals black box footage of a taxi driver’s death

“JTBC Newsroom” secured and reported on the footage of the incident that took place at an apartment parking lot in Guwol-dong, Incheon, at 3 a.m. on Dec. 8 last year.
In the recording, a drunk passenger verbally abuses the taxi driver as he arrives at the parking lot of his apartment. When he continues, the driver asks him to stop the insults.
Afterward, the passenger got out of the taxi and threw four coins at the driver’s face. A few minutes later, the driver collapsed and was taken to a hospital, but died of an acute myocardial infraction at 4:32 a.m.
The passenger reportedly stated that the driver was unfriendly in a police investigation. The police looked into foul play, but referred the case to the prosecution on grounds there was no physical contact.
Amid a series of reports of assaults on taxi drivers, the Seoul Metropolitan Government says it will install protective partitions in all taxis by 2024.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)