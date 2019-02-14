Al-Qaida-linked Uzbeks seek to infiltrate South Korea: UN

A group of al-Qaida -linked Uzbeks operating in Syria had been attempting to move to South Korea, according to a United Nations report.
Members of Katibat Imam al Bukhari and Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, each of which consists of 200 to 300 militants, have made requests to enter the country via Turkey, according to the report on the Islamic State group and al-Qaida released by the UN Security Council early this month.
The report said that the militants chose Korea due to the relatively high number of Uzbek migrants here. Some 20,000 to 30,000 Uzbek workers live here.
Following the release of the report, the Ministry of Justice ordered diplomatic missions abroad to thoroughly examine cases of Uzbeks applying for Korean visas in third countries.
The ministry has asked diplomatic offices not to issue visas to Uzbeks who are confirmed to have traveled to prohibited areas, including Syria.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)