[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France is being held at the Petite France Park in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province.Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated with sparkling lights. There are also events such as performances featuring marionettes and magic as well as the opportunity to experience plaster art.The festival is being held until Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.Admission fees are 10,000 for children, 8,000 won for middle and high school students, and 6,000 won for children.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival features a large-scale ice fountain that resembles a castle in the Alps with fairy-tale characters.The festival includes snow sculptures, ice sculptures, a snow cave, a wish tunnel and activities like catching smelt, making organic cosmetics, snow sledding and bobsledding.Located five minutes away is a suspension bridge over Cheonchang Lake that is famous as a filming location for “Two Days and One Night.”The event continues until Feb. 17. It is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.alpsvill.com -- is only in Korean.The Samcheok Jeongwol Daeboreum Festival is a celebration that blends gijuldarigi, Samcheok’s local game of tug-of-war designated as a Gangwon Province Intangible Cultural Heritage, with other traditional customs of Jeongwol Daeboreum.The festival aims to preserve and develop both national and regional customs and traditions as well as boost the local economy and provide an opportunity to bring the community together. It takes place at Samcheok, Gangwon Province.The festival runs throughout the month of February.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- fullmoonfestival.or.kr -- is only in Korean.The Yangpyeong Icefish Festival takes place at the Baekdong fishing site and Soomy Village from late December to early February. Residents welcome all visitors, including families, couples and groups.Fish cake and roasted chestnuts are offered at the festival. Besides ice fishing, other traditional winter games and activities, such as flying kites, spinning tops, sledding and the making of jjinbbang (steamed buns with red bean filling), are available.The festival is being held through Sunday, and admission fees vary by program.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- winterfestival.kr -- is only in Korean.The Jaraseom Singsing Winter Festival offers various hands-on programs for tourists and participating residents of Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and is managed by the Gapyeong Shopping Center Cooperative. Various events will be available during the festival.The hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Admission fees are 17,000 won per person.The festival runs through Sunday.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.