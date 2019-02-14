Nonghyup Financial logs record-high profit in 2018

BUSINESS

Nonghyup Financial Group Inc. said Thursday its net profit reached an all-time high last year, surpassing the 1 trillion won ($888.9 million) mark for the first time.



Net profit of the financial group reached 1.22 trillion won in 2018, up 41.8 percent from a year earlier, the group said in a statement.



The best-ever performance since the group's establishment in 2012 is attributable to the growth in interest income and commission fees and lower loan-loss provisions.







Its interest income rose 9.9 percent on-year to 7.91 trillion won, and income from commission fees went up 4.5 percent to 1.08 trillion won, while the loan-loss provision dropped 22.1 percent from a year earlier to 735.5 billion won, according to the group.Nonghyup Bank, the group's flagship banking unit, reported a net profit of 1.22 trillion won in 2018, up 87.5 percent from a year before.Its net interest margin, a measurement of profitability, grew 0.02 percentage point on-year to stand at 1.92 percent as of the end of last year, it noted. (Yonhap)