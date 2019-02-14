[Exclusive] Chey open to SK hynix‘ non-memory chip business

BUSINESS

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Thursday hinted its semiconductor business could expand into the non-memory semiconductor market in order to diversify profits and raise future competitiveness in the fourth industrial revolution era.



“We don’t yet have any set plan but we will have to do something this year,” said Chey in response to The Korea Herald’s question about SK hynix’s preparations for the system-on-chip market, in a similar move by Samsung Electronics.





SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony of the M16 production line in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, in December. (Yonhap)