Peugeot to challenge local SUVs with upgraded lineup

BUSINESS

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUV (Hanbul Motors)

JEJU -- With continued demand for larger sport utility vehicles here following changing lifestyles, more foreign carmakers are rolling in larger premium family models with upgraded functions and interior space.French automobile maker Peugeot is one of them. Earlier this year, the carmaker’s new 3008 and 5008 SUVs, which came back with larger space and multifunction steering wheels, hit the domestic market.The new five-seater 3008 SUV features the new EAT8 8 automatic manual transmission system, which spends 7 percent less fuel and weighs 6 kilograms less compared to the previous EAT6 system. The vehicle is powered by a 2.0 BlueHDi engine, delivering a maximum output of 177 hp and max torque of 40.8 kg.m.The new 5008 SUV, which has an additional row of seat, can offer at least 1,670 liters of space by folding down the rear row. The front passenger seat also folds flat for added practicality.One of the distinctive interior changes to the new 3008 and 5008 SUVs are the compact-size steering wheel and its signature i-Cockpit, which offers 12.3-inch head-up display and 8.0-inch touchscreen.Both vehicle models come in three trim level variants, Allure, GT Line and GT. All models are made entirely in France.According to Hanbul Motors, Peugeot’s local dealer, its domestic automobile sales grew by 21 percent last year, recording 4,478 cars in total. Eighty-eight percent of them were SUVs, mainly driven by the sales of 3008 and 5008 SUVs, the company said.“For the past three years, Peugeot was the No. 2 SUV maker in Europe in terms of sales, but we claimed the top rank last year, outpacing Volkswagen. This means that our 3008 and 5008 SUVs are backed by steady popularity around the globe. We wish to continue that trend in the Korean market as well,” said Kenneth Kim, manager at Hanbul Motors.For the first time among automakers selling cars in Korea, all Peugeot cars have been approved for Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which checks certified fuel-consumption and emissions figures.It became mandatory in September for all carmakers in Europe to secure the WLTP certification.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)