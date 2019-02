BUSINESS

Information on generic drugs approved in South Korea, and their efficacy, will become easier to browse through the Korean version of the US’ Orange Book, the Ministry of Food and Drug safety said Wednesday.The Orange Book is an online list of approved generic drugs, with evaluation results to support their therapeutic equivalence to originals. It was first created in the US in October 1980. Japan followed suit with the JP-Orange Book in September 2002.The K-Orange Book can be found at http://nedrug.mfds.go.kr/searchBioeq. The new system aggregates data on generic drugs that previously had to be searched on separate sites.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)