BTS album charts on Billboard 200 for 24th week in row

K-pop sensation BTS' latest album has remained on the Billboard main album chart for the sixth month in a row, chart results showed Wednesday."Love Yourself: Answer," the finale of BTS' "Love Yourself" trilogy, came to 91st for the week of Feb. 16, the album's 24th week on the chart since it landed atop it in early September.It ranked 77th a week earlier.The trilogy monopolized the Billboard World Albums chart, with "Answer" topping the list, while two others -- "Love Yourself: Her" and "Love Yourself: Tear" -- taking the second and third spot, respectively.BTS also remained atop the Social 50 chart, taking the No. 1 place for the longest Billboard record of 83 weeks in a row.BTS just came back to Seoul from its trip to the United States where it showed up for the 61st Grammy Awards held Sunday as the first Korean award presenters.The wildly popular band is planning to release its new album sometime in the first half of this year. (Yonhap)