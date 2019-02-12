Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] S. Korea falls behind China in world’s LCD TV market

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 12, 2019 - 18:12
  • Updated : Feb 12, 2019 - 18:12




China edged out South Korea in the global liquid-crystal display TV market last year to become the world’s top manufacturer of the products, data showed.

According to data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit, China accounted for the largest share (31.9 percent) of the 152.16 million units of LCD televisions shipped during the first nine months of last year.

Korea came in second at 30.6 percent, or 46.58 million LCD TVs, followed by Japan with 14.6 percent and European nations with 2.8 percent, the data showed.

It marked the first time China topped the list. Korea had retained the top position for the past several years. In 2017, Korea took up 32.4 percent of the world’s total production of LCD TVs, with China ranking second with 27.2 percent.





