From Sibelius to Brahms, upcoming violin performances in Seoul

Violinist Yang In-mo will take the stage Thursday and Friday with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra at the Seoul Arts Center. He will perform Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D Minor, the only violin concerto piece written by the musician, one of the greatest composers from northern Europe.
In 2015, Yang, 24, became the first Korean winner of the Paganini International Violin Competition and the competition’s first prize recipient in nine years. He released a concert album of “Paganini: 24 Caprices” under the Deutsche Grammophon label last year.
The SPO will perform three more orchestral works by Sibelius, under the baton of Finnish guest conductor Osmo Vanska, considered a Sibelius specialist.
The program includes “Finlandia,” one of Sibelius’ early and best-known works, and the last two of the Finnish composer’s seven symphonies, Symphony No. 6 in D Minor and Symphony No. 7 in C Major.
Tickets range from 10,000 to 70,000 won ($62). For more information, visit Seoul Arts Center’s website.
The other upcoming concert features the experienced duo made up of violinist Alina Ibragimova and pianist Cedric Tiberghien, who will perform the complete Brahms sonata cycle for piano and violin, a triptych of sonatas.
The recital, which takes place at the LG Art Center in southern Seoul on Feb. 21, marks the duo’s first time performing in Korea. They had performed the same repertoire at the Wigmore Hall in London last year.
Ibragimova and Tiberghien met as members of the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist scheme in 2005. Since then, they have formed a unique partnership performing as a duo while carrying on with their solo careers.
Tickets range from 30,000 to 70,000 won. For more information, visit LG Arts Center’s website.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)