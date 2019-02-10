Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

Chimps use branch to make ladder, escape Belfast Zoo

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 10, 2019 - 21:37
  • Updated : Feb 10, 2019 - 21:42

LONDON -- Zookeepers say a group of chimpanzees used branches weakened by a storm to make a ladder and escape from their enclosure at the Belfast Zoo.

Video filmed Saturday by visitors to the Northern Ireland zoo showed several primates scaling a wall and perching atop it, with one walking down a path outside the enclosure.

(AP-Yonhap News)

Zookeeper Alyn Cairns said trees in the chimps‘ enclosure had been weakened by recent storms, allowing the animals to break them and fashion a ladder to escape. He told the BBC ``they’re intelligent primates and know they‘re not supposed to be out of their enclosure, so got back in themselves.’‘

Two weeks ago a rare red panda escaped from the same zoo when its electric fences failed. The animal was recaptured in the driveway of a nearby house. (AP)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114