No damage reported from 4.1 magnitude earthquake off Pohang

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southeastern city of Pohang on Sunday, but there have been no reports of damage, meteorological officials said.



The quake happened at 12:53 p.m. in waters 50 kilometers northeast of the port city at a depth of 21 km, officials at the Korea Meteorological Administration said.







The KMA had earlier announced the quake's magnitude was 4.0 but later revised it."This is a quake-prone region, but the magnitude is larger than usual," a KMA official said. "We're trying to check if there is any damage, but there have been no reports of damage received so far as the location is about 50 km off the coast."The official also said the quake is unlikely to cause a tsunami as its magnitude is less than 6.0"This is not believed to be related to the 2017 quake in Pohang, but an additional examination is necessary," the official said, referring to a series of powerful quakes with magnitudes of up to 5.4 that damaged more than 2,000 homes and buildings in the city and left dozens of people injured and more than 1,000 displaced from their homes.