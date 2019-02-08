Samsung Heavy Industries mulls KDB’s offer of DSME acquisition

BUSINESS

Samsung Heavy Industries is reviewing a letter from the Korea Development Bank asking Samsung’s shipbuilding arm to consider acquiring ailing ship maker Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, the company said Friday.



KDB is the largest shareholder of DSME and has been accelerating efforts to sell the company to other Korean shipbuilders.



“Although it is true the management is discussing the matter, now is not the time to disclose the direction of the review,” said an official from Samsung Heavy Industries.







(Yonhap)